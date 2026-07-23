Housing scam: Another Patiala civic body employee arrested

The Patiala police have taken into custody another employee of the Municipal Corporation (MC) in connection with the alleged Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scam.

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The accused, identified as Amanveer Singh, was taken into custody days after the police had arrested Amandeep Singh for allegedly siphoning off funds meant for beneficiaries of the central housing scheme.

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Confirming the arrest, a senior police officer said Amanveer and Amandeep were handling PMAY files in the civic body, making their custodial interrogation essential for the ongoing investigation.

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The officer said Amanveer was produced before a local court, which had sent him to police custody till July 24.

“Amandeep is also in police custody till July 24,” he added.

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According to preliminary findings, Amandeep allegedly diverted PMAY grants to his personal bank accounts over the past two years.

The police suspected a wider nexus as the role of some officials in the Directorate of Local Bodies was also under the scanner.

The investigating team is also examining the role of a couple of senior MC officials whose login IDs were allegedly used to process the PMAY files.

Under the Centre’s flagship housing scheme, each eligible urban beneficiary is entitled to a financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh, jointly funded by the Centre and the Punjab Government.

Initial findings suggest that around Rs 60 lakh was allegedly misappropriated from 2024-2026.