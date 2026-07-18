Housing scam: Patiala MC employee sent to two-day police custody

A Municipal Corporation (MC) employee accused of siphoning off funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) was on Friday sent to two-day police custody by a local court.

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The Civil Lines police had registered an FIR against Amandeep Singh, alleging that he misappropriated grants meant for beneficiaries of the Centre’s flagship housing scheme.

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Station House Officer (SHO) Vinerpreet Singh said a case under Sections 318(4), 316(5), 336(3), 338 and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) had been registered.

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The accused was produced before a duty magistrate, who remanded him in police custody for two days.

The police said the preliminary findings had revealed that Amandeep Singh allegedly diverted PMAY funds to his personal bank accounts over the past two years.

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He has been suspected of opening joint bank accounts with beneficiaries and used them to siphon off the money. “The alleged modus operandi will be examined during the police remand,” the police said. Under the PMAY, each eligible beneficiary in municipal areas is entitled to a financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh, jointly funded by the Centre and the Punjab Government, for the construction of a cemented house.

The SHO said bank transactions and financial records would be scrutinised to ascertain the exact amount embezzled and identify all beneficiaries affected by the fraud. Initial findings indicate that around Rs 60 lakh was allegedly misappropriated during 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal and Additional Commissioner Simarpreet Kaur said the alleged accused employee had been placed under suspension with immediate effect and a departmental inquiry had been initiated against him.

They said a special team of MC officials had also been constituted to conduct an internal probe into the alleged embezzlement. “The work handled by Amandeep Singh since 2019 at various branches of the civic body will also be examined,” they said.

Mayor Kundan Gogia said the civic body would conduct a comprehensive audit of PMAY transactions over the past few years to determine the exact extent of the scam. “The MC will also initiate departmental and legal action against any other employee found involved in the case after the internal inquiry,” he said.