Housing scam: Police remand of civic body employee extended

The police investigating the multi-million-rupee Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scam in the Municipal Corporation (MC), Patiala, have secured a fresh five-day remand of civic body employee Amandeep Singh, who is accused of siphoning off funds meant for beneficiaries of the housing scheme.

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Civil Lines police station SHO Vinerpreet Singh said Amandeep was produced before a duty magistrate on Sunday, who remanded him in police custody till July 24 for further investigation.

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The FIR was registered on the complaint of the Municipal Commissioner, alleging that Amandeep misappropriated PMAY funds meant for eligible beneficiaries. According to the preliminary investigation, the accused allegedly diverted PMAY grants into his personal bank accounts over the past two years instead of transferring the money to beneficiaries.

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Under the Centre’s flagship housing scheme, each eligible beneficiary in urban areas is entitled to financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh, jointly funded by the Centre and the Punjab Government, for the construction of a pucca house. The SHO said investigators were examining bank transactions linked to the Municipal Corporation, the accused employee, beneficiaries and financial records related to the implementation of the PMAY scheme. Preliminary findings suggest that around Rs 60 lakh was allegedly misappropriated during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 financial years. However, the Municipal Corporation and the police said the amount could increase as the investigation progresses.

Meanwhile, Mayor Kundan Gogia said the Municipal Corporation had initiated a departmental inquiry against the employee and ordered a comprehensive audit of PMAY transactions carried out over the past few years.