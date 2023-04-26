Housing units handed over to EWS families

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 25

The Nabha Power Limited (NPL), which operates a 2x700MW supercritical thermal power plant in Rajpura, today handed over five new housing projects to economically weaker families in five villages of Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib.

The projects were handed over to the recipients by the chief executive of the power plant, SK Narang, at an event held on the plant premises. These houses were constructed to rehabilitate families living in dilapidated houses in various villages in the two districts.

In his address, Narang said, “The NPL is committed to supporting the local community by promoting housing, education, empowering rural women, and enabling the youth to become financially independent.”