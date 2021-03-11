HR Saggi cricket meet to take off tomorrow in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 7

The HR Saggi Cricket Foundation will conduct the first Hot Weather Days (90 overs/day) league-cum-knockout invitation cricket tournament from May 9 at the Cricket Academy Grounds here.

Former Punjab Ranji player Sunil Saggi, who is the coach of Punjab U-23 side, and has won numerous cricket tournaments for the state as a coach, said he wanted to see budding cricketers get this opportunity to prove their mettle in the longer version of the game and therefore he decided to host this tournament. “Cricket was my passion when I played the game and is still running in my blood when I see youngsters play this game”, states one of the most successful cricket coaches of the state junior cricket.

“For further enquiries teams or players can contact Pankaj Paul (9780927148) or at reach the HR Saggi Cricket Foundation Ground at Swarn Vihar, Vikas Colony, Patiala”, said Saggi. “Teams will be free to select their bunch of 16 players who can play in this tournament for their respective sides”, he said.