Human remains found in car likely of car dealer missing since 2014: Police

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 28

The police today said that human remains found in a car, fished out of the Bhakra Canal on Wednesday, were likely of a car dealer, Surinder Singh, who had gone missing in 2014. The police said Amandeep Kaur, a city resident in 2014, had registered a missing complaint of her husband, Surinder Singh, at Kotwali police station.

Ankurdeep Singh, Station House officer, Passiana police station, has said that human remains have been kept at Government Rajindra Hospital. He said the Kotwali police station where the missing report was filed in 2014 had been informed in this regard.

He said a DNA test would be conducted to ascertain whether the human remains were that of missing Surinder Singh. The police said the car—wherein human remains were found— was registered in the name of Surinder Singh. Explaining the future line of investigation, Ankurdeep said further investigation in the case would be carried out by the Kotwali police station.