Human remains found in car pulled from Bhakra Canal

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 25

The district police, with the help of divers, today fished out a car from Bhakra Canal, near Kakrala village, on the Patiala-Samana road.

Remains of a human skeleton were also found from the car. According to divers, the car had been submerged in the canal for over a year.

Ankurdeep Singh, SHO, Passiana police station, said they had fished out a silver colour Tata Indigo car with PB-11-AQ-2727 number plate. He said they had started the investigation to trace the car owner.