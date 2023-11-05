'Hurt' by leader's remark, BJP rural segment chief quits

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 4

BJP’s Patiala Rural president Surjit Singh Garhi today resigned from his post and the party over the recent remark of a leader on religious places of two minority communities during a rally in Tijara. Though the leader had later apologised, it failed to find favour with the Sikh community and religious leaders.

Addressing mediapersons here today, Garhi said he had resigned from the party post and as also from the BJP. “I have taken this decision as I am hurt with the recent utterances by a party leader against gurdwaras. All my supporters have also joined me in breaking all ties with the BJP,” said Garhi, who is also an SGPC member.

