Husband, mother-in-law booked for dowry, assault

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 3

On a complaint by Soni Mehar of Jodhpur village in Bassi Pathana sub-division, the police have registered a case against her husband and mother-in-law for allegedly demanding dowry and assaulting her.

Bassi Pathana DSP Amarpreet Singh said the victim in her complaint stated that she was married to Amarjit Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, on 24th September 2020 and her father gave some household items to them at the time of their marriage.

She alleged that it was after their marriage that she came to know that her husband had come to India sas he was deported from Australia. She claimed that Amarjit started demanding Rs 25 lakh from her as he wanted to go to Canada.

After Soni told her husband that her parents were not in a position to give such a huge amount as her father Sukhdev Singh is a milk vendor, her in-laws allegedly started assaulting her physically and harassed her mentally.

She alleged that she went through a miscarriage because of the assault. Her parents then too her along with them.

The DSP said after a proper enquiry, a case was registered against Soni’s husband and mother-in-law under Sections 498A and 34 of the IPC.