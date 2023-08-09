I-Day: Punjab DGP interacts with cops

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 8

Hundreds of cops from Patiala district got an opportunity to share their experiences with Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav here today. The DGP interacted with all ranks, motivated them and assured 100 per cent support to them and their families.

On a visit to discuss law and order in the Patiala police range (including four police districts), Yadav held a meeting with the SSPs and the supervisory officers. He briefed the SSPs of Barnala, Patiala, Malerkotla and Sangrur, directing them to be aware of the latest methods of drug smuggling and gangster-terror links.

“The rising gangster-drugs and terrorist links need a thorough investigation. The investigating and supervisory officers must take into account all details in such cases,” he said.

Patiala IG Mukhwinder Singh Chhina was also present at the meeting. He briefed the DGP about various steps taken to check anti-social elements and drugs inflow.

SSPs Varun Sharma (Patiala), Surendra Lamba (Sangrur), Sandeep Kumar Malik (Barnala) and Gursharandeep Singh Grewal (Malerkotla) were also present. The IG also elaborated on the role played by the cops in helping people during the recent floods.

The DGP’s visit comes ahead of the Independence Day celebrations when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be in Patiala.

The DGP asked police officials to confiscate properties of drug smugglers and step up action to apprehend proclaimed offenders. The SHOs were asked to redress the grievances of public at the police-station level and instil a sense of confidence in them. They were warned that he would maintain zero tolerance on corruption.

