Identify, rectify accident-prone spots in city, Patiala DC tells officials

Taking a firm stance on vehicle congestion and road safety in Patiala, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Aggarwal directed departments concerned to take concrete, coordinated measures to streamline traffic and prevent road accidents.

Chairing a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, he stressed on the need to identify and rectify accident-prone black spots, asserting that no negligence would be tolerated when it comes to safeguarding precious human lives. Following the meeting, the DC personally inspected traffic congestion on Badungar-Khalsa College Road and bottlenecks near Manipal Hospital and DAV School on Bhupindra Road. He directed officials concerned to submit a detailed action-taken report within two weeks, outlining the measures undertaken to ease congestion at both locations.

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To address persistent traffic snarls outside Khalsa College, Aggarwal sought the cooperation of college Principal Dr Dharminder Singh Ubha in ensuring systematic parking of students’ vehicles. He directed the Municipal Corporation (MC) to pave the unpaved roadside area with tiles and mark a yellow line to prevent haphazard parking. He also ordered the removal of roadside food vendors and other obstructions impeding the smooth movement of the traffic. Emphasising on the safety of girl students, the DC directed the traffic police to act firmly against unruly elements and issue challans for traffic violations. He also called for close monitoring of outsiders gathering near the college to make social media reels or engage in similar activities, with legal action to be taken wherever necessary. He added that surprise inspections could also be conducted in the area in coordination with the SSP.

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At Bhupindra Road, the DC issued directions to address traffic congestion and unauthorised parking outside DAV School and at the junction near Manipal Hospital. He asked managements of both institutions to work in close coordination with the police and the MC to ensure better traffic management. The authorities concerned were directed to designate the area as a no-parking zone and keep the road free from encroachments.

As an additional traffic management measure, the DC directed officials to introduce a two-week trial of one-way traffic outside DAV School from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm, coinciding with school dispersal hours, to ease congestion and improve road safety. Reviewing school transport safety, Aggarwal called for strict enforcement of the Safe School Vehicle Policy. He directed officials to ensure the safe operation of school buses and full compliance with the prescribed norms, while making it clear that buses carrying children must not be stopped for checking.

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The DC also instructed all SDMs to inspect roads within urban areas and villages falling under their respective subdivisions, identify accident-prone stretches and ensure timely repairs wherever required. He categorically stated that accountability would be fixed on the department concerned or agency if an accident occurred due to negligence.