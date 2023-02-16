Illegal buildings mushroom in Patiala, Punjab CM orders Vigilance Bureau probe

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood & Ravneet Singh

Patiala, February 15

Corrupt officials allowing illegal construction works across the city are under the scanner of the Punjab Government after Chief Minister cleared a probe into the nexus.

Meanwhile, a day after encroachment on public land by two showroom owners, was highlighted, the Municipal Corporation is yet to initiate action against the two. Encroachments by one of them was carried out adjacent to Polo Ground and by another near the Bhupindra road.

The Corporation Commissioner said appropriate action would be taken and the illegal structures would be razed.

The two violations had gone unchecked for long.

Residents said it was the job of the municipal inspectors and heads of respective branches to ensure the encroachments are removed at the earliest. “But the violations have not abated since long. Even a day after the matter was highlighted, the Municipal Corporation has failed to remove the temporary structure adjacent to the Polo Ground,” a resident said.

Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “The violations have been brought to my notice. The MC has been following the process of sending notices and carrying out follow ups, which takes a lot of time while the illegal structures continue to thrive. We will now send a team to raze the illegal structures at the earliest.”

Sources said the Vigilance Bureau (VB)-led probe into the illegal construction nexus could open a pandora’s box for local Municipal Corporation officials, under whose tenures all such buildings were allowed to operate. Following government directions to probe the nexus in detail, action is likely against “a few top officials of the corporation and the owners of the illegal buildings who paid bribes”.

A senior MC official told Chandigarh Tribune that due to political pressure, many sealed illegal buildings were later allowed to operate. A building in an area on Bhupindra Road which was earlier a hotel’s parking area as per laws is now coming up with three showrooms there and therefore “violating several building bylaws”.

“One such five-storey building on Bhupindra Road can any day cause loss to life and property in case there is an earthquake or fire as it was approved despite various loopholes in the design,” the official said.

In past few years, many local Councillors have levelled allegations of such illegal practices being carried out in the city and outside it. Two Councillors had recently filed complaints to the Vigilance Bureau.

A top government official said during his recent visit to the city, the Chief Minister had assured the residents that theses corrupt practices of officials at the MC would be probed in detail. “The file has been marked and you will soon see the results as massive corrupt practices have come to the fore,” he said.