 Illegal buildings mushroom in Patiala, Punjab CM orders Vigilance Bureau probe : The Tribune India

Illegal buildings mushroom in Patiala, Punjab CM orders Vigilance Bureau probe

Illegal buildings mushroom in Patiala, Punjab CM orders Vigilance Bureau probe

Corrupt officials allowing illegal construction works across the city are under the scanner of the Punjab Government after Chief Minister cleared a probe into the nexus.



Tribune News Service

Aman Sood & Ravneet Singh

Patiala, February 15

Corrupt officials allowing illegal construction works across the city are under the scanner of the Punjab Government after Chief Minister cleared a probe into the nexus.

Meanwhile, a day after encroachment on public land by two showroom owners, was highlighted, the Municipal Corporation is yet to initiate action against the two. Encroachments by one of them was carried out adjacent to Polo Ground and by another near the Bhupindra road.

Top MC officials under scanner

Following government directions to probe the nexus in detail, action is likely against a few top officials of the corporation and the owners of the illegal buildings who paid bribes. A source

The Corporation Commissioner said appropriate action would be taken and the illegal structures would be razed.

The two violations had gone unchecked for long.

Residents said it was the job of the municipal inspectors and heads of respective branches to ensure the encroachments are removed at the earliest. “But the violations have not abated since long. Even a day after the matter was highlighted, the Municipal Corporation has failed to remove the temporary structure adjacent to the Polo Ground,” a resident said.

Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “The violations have been brought to my notice. The MC has been following the process of sending notices and carrying out follow ups, which takes a lot of time while the illegal structures continue to thrive. We will now send a team to raze the illegal structures at the earliest.”

Sources said the Vigilance Bureau (VB)-led probe into the illegal construction nexus could open a pandora’s box for local Municipal Corporation officials, under whose tenures all such buildings were allowed to operate. Following government directions to probe the nexus in detail, action is likely against “a few top officials of the corporation and the owners of the illegal buildings who paid bribes”.

A senior MC official told Chandigarh Tribune that due to political pressure, many sealed illegal buildings were later allowed to operate. A building in an area on Bhupindra Road which was earlier a hotel’s parking area as per laws is now coming up with three showrooms there and therefore “violating several building bylaws”.

“One such five-storey building on Bhupindra Road can any day cause loss to life and property in case there is an earthquake or fire as it was approved despite various loopholes in the design,” the official said.

In past few years, many local Councillors have levelled allegations of such illegal practices being carried out in the city and outside it. Two Councillors had recently filed complaints to the Vigilance Bureau.

A top government official said during his recent visit to the city, the Chief Minister had assured the residents that theses corrupt practices of officials at the MC would be probed in detail. “The file has been marked and you will soon see the results as massive corrupt practices have come to the fore,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered

2
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann: 3 more toll plazas on highways to be shut

3
Punjab

10 SSPs among 13 police officers shifted in Punjab

4
Punjab

Punjab govt says it will rescind order removing Manisha Gulati as women panel chief after she moves HC

5
Nation

Russia offers new engine for Sukhoi jets

6
Himachal

Soon, Kalka to Shimla by train in 3 hrs

7
Punjab

NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir 'Landa'

8
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

9
Nation

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

10
Nation

Explainer: Will El Nino factor affect India monsoon rain prospects?

Don't Miss

View All
Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

Top News

Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day

Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day

The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...

Polling under way in Tripura; 259 candidates in fray

Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm

Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...

Tripura Assembly polls: Will Tipra Motha play a kingmaker in triangular contest?

Tripura Assembly polls: Will Tipra Motha play a kingmaker in triangular contest?

Tribal vote holds the key as regional newbie Tipra Motha dem...

Delhi murder: Accused Sahil erased Nikki Yadav's data, chats; Crime Branch examining CCTV footage to identify routes taken on incident night

Delhi murder: Accused Sahil erased Nikki Yadav's data, chats; Crime Branch examining CCTV footage to identify routes taken on incident night

The accused knew that his and Nikki Yadav's chat was big evi...

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...


Cities

View All

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

BSF seizes old hand grenade, 15 bullets near international border in Amritsar

Update Aadhaar cards issued 10 years ago, says UIDAI official

Man found hanging, kin allege foul play

Gang of robbers busted, 5 land in police net

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Parking goes for toss in Chandigarh sans attendants

Parking goes for toss in Chandigarh sans attendants

Morcha protest stone’s throw away, testing times for pupils of 2 schools

Chandigarh Health Department gets encroached GMSH-16 passage cleared

Himachal Pradesh teen gives new lease of life to 2 at PGI

Technology push: 28 startups get STPI backing

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

Delhi murder: Accused Sahil erased Nikki Yadav's data, chats; Crime Branch examining CCTV footage to identify routes taken on incident night

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit from top 10 polluted cities' list

Will look into rehab of residents rendered homeless: SC on Sarai Kale Khan demolition

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab’s Phillaur

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur

MC likely to cancel Wariana biomining pact with pvt firm

CM Mann to unveil statue of Brig Chandpuri tomorrow

CM Mann’s visit brings Hoshiarpur to a halt

Ahead of LS bypoll, Union Minister meets sarpanchces, discusses Central schemes

26 villages declared ‘drug-free’ in dist

26 villages declared ‘drug-free’ in dist

Work on rehabilitating storm water drains may start soon

Traffic jams near bus stand, Samrala Chowk a headache

Cops crack down on underage driving

Gang of snatchers busted, 2 nabbed with 22 mobiles

Notices soon to biz units over lack of fire safety equipment

Notices soon to biz units over lack of fire safety equipment

International meet on 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh

Tickling the funny bone