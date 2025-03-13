DT
PT
Illegal colony, structures razed

Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 07:17 AM Mar 13, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
In a major crackdown on illegal land development, the Patiala Development Authority (PDA) demolished an unauthorised colony in front of Randhawa Hospital, near Alipur Arayan village here. The colony, developed in violation of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995, was razed as per the directives of the Chief Administrator and Additional Chief Administrator, PDA, Patiala.

The demolition sends a strong warning to illegal developers operating in the district. PDA officials have made it clear that strict action would continue against unauthorised colonies to protect the public from investing their hard-earned money in unapproved projects and to curb unplanned urban expansion.

Officials urged residents to verify colony approval documents from the PDA or the government authorities before purchasing property. They emphasised that those who failed to do so may face legal and financial complications in the future.

Meanwhile, the PDA has also issued notices to several other unauthorised developers. If they fail to provide necessary approvals within the stipulated time, similar demolition drives will follow, and FIRs under the PAPRA Act, 1995, would be registered against them. The operation was led by Assistant Town Planner Gurinder Singh, along with Sub-Divisional Engineer Rajiv Kumar and Junior Engineers Gurpreet Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Amandeep, and Pankaj Garg. The PDA reiterated its commitment to planned urban development and warned that any illegal construction within Patiala's jurisdiction would face severe consequences.

