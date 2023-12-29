Illegal constructions unabated as MC officials turn a blind eye

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, December 28

A number of shopkeepers, in connivance with corrupt officials, have raised illegal structures in various markets of the city, following the recent transfer of the Municipal Commissioner. The areas of Model Town market, the commercial lane opposite Punjabi Bagh and Tripuri are the worst affected.

Sources say in the past fortnight, MC officials have allowed many building owners to raise rooms and even turn recent illegal constructions into legal by allowing them such shopkeepers to operate from it. A provision store owner in Model Town has started raising an illegal store atop his shop and left it unpainted to escape action.

An official of the MC said this was bound to happen as the city does not have a municipal commissioner and thus, the local officials are turning a blind eye to illegal constructions, leading to losses worth lakhs per week to the corporation. “The Model Town market is the worst affected where three showrooms are being constructed in violation of norms,” said the official.

Already, the illegal construction works across the city, carried out in the past few years, are under the scanner of the Punjab Government after the Chief Minister cleared a probe into the nexus.

Residents said it was the job of the municipal inspectors and the heads of the respective branches to ensure the encroachments were removed at the earliest. “But the violations have not abated for a long time. Even a day after the matter was highlighted, the Municipal Corporation has failed to remove a temporary structure adjacent to the Polo Ground,” a resident said.

“We will not allow any illegal construction and I have asked the officials concerned to report the matter within the next one week. We will not tolerate any laxity,” said Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney while talking to Chandigarh Tribune.

“Any official found involved will also face the music,” said Sawhney, who holds the charge of corporation.

The MC earlier chargesheeted two building inspectors of the department for allegedly having failed to act against illegal constructions across the city. While the MC had launched an inquiry and sought their responses, the step has again laid bare the corporation’s failure to act against building violations despite repeated reports and complaints filed by residents.

The Vigilance Bureau-led probe into the illegal construction nexus could open a pandora’s box for MC officials, under whose tenures all such buildings were allowed to operate.

A senior MC official told Chandigarh Tribune that due to political pressure, many sealed illegal buildings were later allowed to operate. A building in the area of Model Town market, Bhupindra Road; another at Nabha Gate, near Polo Ground, have come up allegedly in violations of laws.

Local residents said action related to building violations was much warranted. “Scores of buildings violating the sanctioned construction plans have been raised in the city in the past few weeks. The state government should conduct a probe into the disproportionate assets of officials directly associated with the MC,” a resident said.