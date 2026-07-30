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Home / Patiala / Illegal garbage dump near Patiala's Lahori Gate raises a stink

Illegal garbage dump near Patiala's Lahori Gate raises a stink

Locals flag foul stench, health risks

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Patiala, Updated At : 05:39 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Waste dumped near Lahori Gate in Patiala on Wednesday.
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A stretch of the main road near the Lahori Gate leading to the Sheranwala Gate Market from the Old Bus Stand side has turned into an unauthorised garbage dumping site with complaints from the local shopkeepers and residents over the poor state of sanitation, foul smell and civic neglect.

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The dumping spot, located next to a public toilet, inconveniences not only pedestrians but also nearby residents. The locals said the accumulation of waste has created unhygienic conditions with unbearable stench in one of the city’s busy commercial areas.

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The residents also raise serious safety concerns, pointing out that the garbage dump lies about two to three feet below

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the road level. They alleged that several two-wheeler riders have lost balance and fallen into the pit-like dumping area, suffering injuries.

Further, they alleged that garbage collection vehicles of a private company engaged by the Municipal Corporation, Patiala, unload waste at the site every day.

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“The issue has persisted for the past couple of years despite repeated complaints to the Municipal Corporation,” said Paramjit Singh, a resident of the area.

He alleged that no concrete action had been taken to stop the illegal dumping and fill the pit to the level of the road.

The residents said that the continuous dumping has resulted in foul odour, unhygienic surroundings and increased concerns over the spread of diseases and pest infestation, especially because of its proximity to a public toilet. Many people now avoid using the stretch during the morning and evening hours.

Meanwhile, the caretaker of the public toilet claimed that garbage vehicles had damaged the toilet’s sewerage pipeline while dumping waste.

“I have informed our seniors about the damaged sewer line, but it has not been repaired so far,” he added.

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