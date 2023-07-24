Immigration firms asked to submit details

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 23

The district administration has appealed to people to consult only registered and verified immigration consultants for related services. The administration and the police are also carrying out checks to identify dubious consultants.

Additional District Magistrate Jagjit Singh issued fresh directions to all immigration consultants and travel agents in the district to submit details of all visas applied for in the past five years and submit monthly details to the administration. He said the travel agents and consultants were offered licences to function in the district under the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act. These are valid for five years.

“But business owners involved in the trade are violating the norms and carrying out works outside the purview of their licence. Many are working with expired licence. Therefore, they are directed to renew these. Also, they are directed to submit the details of all visas applied for in the past five years and submit monthly details to the administration,” he said.

He said the administration would initiate action against the immigration firms under various sections of the Act in case of violation of norms.