Implement MGNREGA properly: Farm labourers

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 6

Farm labourers from across the district today gathered at the PUDA grounds adjacent to the office of the Deputy Commissioner, demanding proper implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). They blocked the district administrative complex road to mark their protest.

Officials from the district administration later collected the protesters’ memorandum.

Raj Kumar Kansuha, state president of the Democratic MGNREGA Front (DMF), said, “We had come here to present a copy of the MGNREGA to the officials of the district administration in order to highlight the practice of arbitrarily deciding various applications, including those related to corruption.”

Kansuha said, “The administration neither provides work as per the act, nor does it provide the unemployment allowance.” A union leader said, “The act has the potential to control overcrowding of cities as it can curtail migration of unskilled labourers by providing them 100 days of work in their respective villages.”