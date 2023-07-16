Implement OROP: Ex-servicemen

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 15

Ex-servicemen today demanded immediate implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme.

During a meeting, members of the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association discussed the difficulties being faced by them.

Seeking OROP implementation, they decided to join the ongoing struggle in Delhi on July 22.

Addressing the media Captain RS Grewal (retd) said apart from this, additional pension should be given at the rate of 5% after 65 years, 10% after 70 years, 15% after 75 years and 20% after 80 years. He said outstanding instalments of DA should be paid to ex-servicemen.

