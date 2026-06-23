DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Patiala / In historic shift, women lead Patiala MC administration

In historic shift, women lead Patiala MC administration

article_Author
Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 01:18 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a historic shift, the administrative reins of the Patiala Municipal Corporation have passed entirely into the hands of women officers.

Advertisement

From the Municipal Commissioner’s office to the Additional Commissioner and both Joint Commissioner posts, women now occupy every key chair in the civic body, creating what officials describe as an “all-women command centre” at the corporation headquarters. The latest addition to this unique line-up is senior PCS officer Pooja Syal Grewal, who took charge as Municipal Commissioner following Paramjit Singh’s transfer to Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Pooja Syal Grewal

Pooja Syal Grewal

Advertisement

Simarpreet Kaur

Simarpreet Kaur

Manreet Rana

Manreet Rana

Advertisement

Sonam

Sonam

Soon after assuming office, Grewal said people should not face hurdles in getting their works done and assured residents of prompt attention to public grievances.

Joining her is another senior PCS officer, Simarpreet Kaur, who has taken charge as Additional Commissioner, a post revived after a gap of 25 years.

Having previously served in various assignments across Patiala district, she is familiar with the city’s administrative landscape and civic challenges. Hailing from Kotkapura town in Faridkot district, she is married and settled in Patiala. The two Joint Commissioner positions are already held by two women officers — Manreet Rana (PCS) and Sonam (IAS) — completing an unprecedented all-women leadership team in the civic body. This development has sparked discussions in the administrative circles, with many describing it as a reflection of the growing role of women in public administration. The women officers are expected to steer key civic initiatives, including sanitation, infrastructure development, urban planning and redress of public grievances.

Interestingly, while women now dominate the administrative hierarchy, none of the top elected positions — Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor or Deputy Mayor — is currently held by a woman.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts