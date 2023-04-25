In-laws arrested for abetting suicide

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 24

A woman, identified as Sumanjit Kaur, of Bhamarsi village allegedly died by suicide, after being harassed by her husband and in-laws. On the complaint of deceased’s father, Pritam Singh, the police have registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC against the husband, his mother and father. All three suspects have been arrested by the police.

Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal said Sumanjit was married to Jagbir Singh, a resident of Suhaghedi village and her father had spent more than Rs 50 lakh on the wedding. The father of the deceased alleged that Jagbir Singh was addicted to drugs and kept harassing his daughter and demanding more dowry. He further said that Jagbir’s mother and father also harassed her.

Sumanjit Kaur often complained about the situation to her father and on April 22 rang her him up and threatened to end her life. When the deceased’s father reached at her house, she was found dead. The SSP said after an inquiry the police arrested all the suspects.