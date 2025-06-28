Inayat Group pre-launches ‘Kingston Terrace Commercial Hub’ on Patiala-Sangrur Road

Inayat Group pre-launched its project, the ‘Kingston Terrace Commercial Hub’, located on Patiala-Sangrur Road today.

Advertisement

The ceremony was led by Inayat Group’s MD Sandeep Singh Mann, who was accompanied by his wife, and daughter Inayat.

In a press release, Mann said, “The primary goal of the project is to ensure that residents of Patiala and Malwa region no longer need to travel to cities like Chandigarh, Delhi, or elsewhere for shopping. Instead, they will find all essential amenities and international brands. He shared that he named Inayat Group after his daughter and that taking the group to new heights in her name is his life’s biggest mission.”

Advertisement

Mann shared that he obtained all necessary approvals and clearances before launching the project. After that, he approached international brands, and brought them on board, which led to today’s pre-launch.