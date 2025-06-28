DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Patiala / Inayat Group pre-launches ‘Kingston Terrace Commercial Hub’ on Patiala-Sangrur Road

Inayat Group pre-launches ‘Kingston Terrace Commercial Hub’ on Patiala-Sangrur Road

The ceremony was led by Inayat Group’s MD Sandeep Singh Mann
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:18 PM Jun 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Inayat Group pre-launched its project, the ‘Kingston Terrace Commercial Hub’.
Advertisement

Inayat Group pre-launched its project, the ‘Kingston Terrace Commercial Hub’, located on Patiala-Sangrur Road today.

Advertisement

The ceremony was led by Inayat Group’s MD Sandeep Singh Mann, who was accompanied by his wife, and daughter Inayat.

In a press release, Mann said, “The primary goal of the project is to ensure that residents of Patiala and Malwa region no longer need to travel to cities like Chandigarh, Delhi, or elsewhere for shopping. Instead, they will find all essential amenities and international brands. He shared that he named Inayat Group after his daughter and that taking the group to new heights in her name is his life’s biggest mission.”

Advertisement

Mann shared that he obtained all necessary approvals and clearances before launching the project. After that, he approached international brands, and brought them on board, which led to today’s pre-launch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts