Increase crop compensation to Rs 30,000 per acre: Jai Inder Kaur

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 4

Punjab BJP vice-president Jai Inder Kaur today visited villages in Patiala district to take stock of the damage caused to crops due to untimely incessant rain. Jai Inder, along with party workers, visited affected farmers of villages — Behal, Binjal, Dudan Gujra, Bibipur.

Talking to the media after visiting the farmers, Jai Inder said, “It is very tragic to see huge losses that our farmers have suffered due to untimely incessant rain. Punjab is an agrarian state and we are also called the food bowl of India. The rabi crop of our farmers was ready for harvesting and they would have received a good return on their produce. But sadly due to heavy rainfall, crops have been damaged, as such the farmers have suffered an irreplaceable loss.”

Requesting to the Chief Minister, she said, “CM Bhagwant Mann has announced compensation for the damaged crops that is way less than what the farmers want and deserve. I urge the CM to immediately increase the compensation to atleast Rs 30,000 per acre so that some respite can be provided to the farmers.”

“After meeting and interacting with several farmers, I have learnt that proper girdawari is not being done. I urge the government and the administration to ensure proper, fair, and timely assessment of the damage, so that adequate compensation can be provided to the farmers.”