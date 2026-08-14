Independence Day rehearsal held at Polo Ground in Patiala

As part of the preparations for the upcoming Independence Day (I-Day) celebrations on August 15, the district administration held a full dress rehearsal at Raja Bhalinder Singh Sports Stadium (Polo Ground) today. The area was cordoned off by the police and security arrangements were put in place as they will be on the main event day.

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The rehearsal featured a full march-past, parade contingents, security drills and cultural performances, including Giddha, ahead of the main event scheduled for Saturday. Patiala Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Himanshu Aggarwal and Patiala SSP Varun Sharma reviewed the rehearsal, which included an inspection of contingents from the Punjab Police, Home Guards, NCC and Scouts.

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Meanwhile, the police conducted search operations at several locations across the city. Special attention was given to guest houses and hotels, where owners were directed to ensure that valid identity proofs are collected from all guests at the time of check-in.