Home / Patiala / ‘India’s constitutional success depends on leaders who implement it’: Former Sri Lanka chief justice

‘India’s constitutional success depends on leaders who implement it’: Former Sri Lanka chief justice

Justice Peiris makes the remarks while addressing students at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law conference
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:59 PM Aug 31, 2025 IST
Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala. File photo
Former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka, Peter Mohan Maithree Peiris, while quoting Dr BR Ambedkar, said that India’s constitutional success depends on the leaders who implement it than its institutional design.

Justice Peiris made the remarks while addressing students at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law. The university is holding a two-day international conference on ‘Seventy-Five Years of the Constitution of India: A Comparison with Major Constitutions of the World.’

The conference is organised in collaboration with the Indian Law Institute, New Delhi and the All-India Law Teachers Congress. The Chief Justice of India is the ex-officio President of the Indian Law Institute.

Justice Dipankar Datta, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, discussed various provisions of the Constitution, including Fundamental Rights, Fundamental Duties, and Directive Principles of State Policy. He also talked about the role of the Centre-State relationship, the Election Commission of India, and the functioning of different organs of government.

Justice Dutta quoted BR Ambedkar, saying, “however good a Constitution may be, it is sure to turn out good if those who are called to work it happen to be a good lot.”

Justice Balakrishna Dhakal, Judge of the Supreme Court of Nepal, also addressed the gathering and appreciated various provisions of the Indian Constitution.

Justice Rajesh Bindal, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, concentrated his discussion on the ambit and scope of the right to legal aid and legal services. He referred to the provisions of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, and talked about the roles of National Legal Services Authority, New Delhi (NALSA), State Legal Services Authority (SALSA), and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Justice Pankaj Mithal, Judge, also a Supreme Court judge, discussed the historical development of the Indian Constitution. He compared its provisions with elements drawn from ancient culture and civilisation.

