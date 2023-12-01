Industrialist donates Rs 1L to school on diamond jubilee

Fatehgarh Sahib, Nov 30
Ashoka Senior Secondary School, Sirhind, held its diamond jubilee celebrations today. On this occasion, Sanjeev Sood, an industrialist from the Royal Group of Industries, was the chief guest, while Advocate Sanjay Sood and Pardeep Malhotra, a social worker, were the guests of honour.
President of Ashoka Educational Trust, Rajinder Sood, said all the institutes run by the trust have been upgraded with English and math labs, along with a great selection of books in the libraries.
The chief guest, Sanjeev Sood, donated Rs 1 lakh to the school, while both the guests of honour donated Rs 21,000 each. Students who excelled in academics and sports, were honoured.
