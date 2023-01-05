Industry-institute meet at TIET in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 4

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Cabinet Minister for Science, Technology and Environment, today said the state government was taking underground water samples from around an ethanol plant in Zira that had landed in controversy over allegations of contamination of groundwater, death of cattle and spread of diseases.

The minister was present at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) where an Industry-Institute Interface (I3) meet along with the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) under the banner of solving industry problems through scientific interventions was held today.

Members from industrial establishments across the state participated in the event.

Hayer launched the I3 website aimed at facilitating user-friendly interaction between industry and academia for developing viable solutions.

Officials at the institute said the website would act as a platform for industry to list its problems directly and for experts to offer their expertise to mitigate the issues.

Prof Adarsh Pal Vig, Chairman, PPCB, outlined the initiatives of the board to restore environmental conditions in the state. He emphasised that the I3 workshop was aimed at reducing the gap between industry expectations (practice) and academic offerings (theory) with direct involvement of industry.

Industrial experts who were part of the meeting pointed out problems being faced by industrial establishments.

Members of the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings submitted their demands and sought mechanism for utilising used clothes as a power source, sought the PPCB to set up a high-level committee to initiate new technologies on water conservation and power saving.

They said they have technologies to use cow dung generated in dairies as fertilisers and sought cooperation in its transportation. They also sought establishment of a joint program for green manufacturing certification and carbon footprint rating.