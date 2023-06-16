Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 15

Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh today launched a month-long state-level screening campaign for health check-up of all inmates lodged in 25 jails across Punjab during a state-level function organised at the Central Jail here.

Over 30K inmates to be examined The campaign is aimed at identifying patients of integrated STI disease, HIV, TB and viral hepatitis. As many as 30,494 jail inmates in the state will be examined during the drive.

The minister said under the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the campaign was started to identify patients of integrated STI disease, HIV, TB and viral hepatitis by examining as many as 30,494 jail inmates in the state.

The minister also announced to conduct routine testing and health check-up of inmates with the help of the IMA and private doctors besides taking services of psychiatrists and counsellors to improve the mental health of jail inmates. “Apart from this, the services of specialists will be provided through telemedicine,” he said.

In his address at the Central Jail, Balbir Singh encouraged the prisoners to utilise the time spent in the jail towards self-improvement and skill development. He called upon them to take advantage of the screening campaign.

“The main objective of counselling and screening is to prevent the spread of the disease by diagnosing patients and providing them with timely treatment,” he said.