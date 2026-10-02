Inputs from various associations sought during Congress manifesto panel meet

The Congress party’s Election manifesto committee on Thursday sought suggestions from various organisations and associations during a meeting held at Prabhat Parwana Hall under the leadership of committee chairman and MP Amar Singh.

Representatives from multiple bodies—including transport, depot holder, Arhtiya, and power corporation associations—attended the session to present their inputs.

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Addressing the gathering, Amar Singh, MP from Fatehgarh Sahib and chairman of the panel, said, “Once the Congress government is formed in Punjab, the drug menace will be eradicated and the law and order situation will be brought under control. Only Congress can accomplish this task.”

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Amar Singh stated that the party has always worked for public welfare and will draft a poll manifesto ensuring representation for every section of society, asserting that under a Congress government, no one will face injustice. He further alleged that during its tenure of nearly five years, the AAP government did nothing but exploit the people of Punjab.

Senior party leaders, including former MLA Hardyal Singh Kamboj and Patiala MP Dharamvira Gandhi, also addressed the meeting and assured attendees that all discussed issues would be accommodated in the manifesto.

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Highlighting a critical regional concern, Kamboj noted that the issue of the Ghaggar river—which flows through several Patiala constituencies and causes crop damage worth crores of rupees—was raised emphatically during the meeting. He stated that no government to date has found a permanent solution to the problem, emphasising that the committee will draft the manifesto by engaging directly with the public rather than sitting in air-conditioned offices.