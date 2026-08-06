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Home / Patiala / Instil discipline, work hard, Kiran Bedi urges students

Instil discipline, work hard, Kiran Bedi urges students

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Aman Sood
Patiala, Updated At : 05:49 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Dr Kiran Bedi, India’s first woman IPS officer and former Lt Governor of Puducherry, gives away a trophy to the winner House at Yadavindra Public School on Wednesday. RAJESH SACHAR
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Yadavindra Public School here celebrated its 77th Annual Academic Day. Dr Kiran Bedi, India’s first woman IPS officer and former Lt Governor of Puducherry, was the chief guest at the two-day event which started on Tuesday.

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Dr Bedi urged students to instil discipline in their lives and work hard. “Ensuring hard work in studies and sports is the key to a successful life. Students should ensure that they grab whatever opportunities come their way,” she said.

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The event was held to felicitate the achievers of the academic year 2025-26. The school reports were presented by Head Boy Srivardhan Dev Thapliyal and Head Girl Prabhsakhee Kaur Chatrath. The report showcased the hard work and achievements of students in various fields such as academics, sports and extra-curricular activities.

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Earlier, Headmaster Navin Kumar Dixit congratulated all students and their parents. The students were felicitated with the school awards and medals for best performers in various subjects, sports and co-curricular activities.

Last year’s Head Girl Renee Dhadli won several prestigious awards such as Yadavindra Gold Medal and Dr Karansher Sidhu Trophy & Scholarship, Harnam Singh Bal Maths Genius Award (Senior School). The Aitchison Yadavindrian Old Students Medal for Standing First in ISC and Nalagarh Medal for Best Average in Science and Maths ISC (Non-medical) was shared by Iman Ajit Singh Khokhar and Renee Dhadli.

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The Champion House Cup for the Best All-Round House was won by Phulkian House.

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