Inter-state gang of car thieves busted in Patiala, 3 held

Patiala, February 17
The police here nabbed three members of an inter-state gang involved in snatching vehicles and recovered two cars from their possession. The suspects had recently snatched a car from a dealer in Patran with the help of a fake weapon. The suspects have been identified as Baljeet Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Buta Singh.
Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said the three suspects had snatched the car from a dealer on February 14. He said, “The gang members approached one of the dealers and took a car from him, on the pretext of test driving it. But they fled the site after flashing a fake gun at the car dealer,” he said.
A case under various sections of the Arms Act has been registered against the suspects at the Patran police station. Two vehicles and a fake weapon have been recovered from their possession.
