Inter-varsity youth fest off to a colourful start

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 10

Punjab Sports, Youth Services and Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer inaugurated the state-level inter-varsity youth festival at Punjabi University. The fest is being organised by the Youth Services Department of the Punjab Government.

Meet Hayer said such youth festivals provide a big platform to youth, encourage them to move forward and increase their confidence. Therefore, the Bhagwant Mann-led government would conduct such festivals in a better manner every year.

After inaugurating the youth festival, which is being conducted in a government university after nearly 10 years, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said under the special initiative of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Yuva Award was restarted to encourage the youth in the state. Now, two youths from each district would be given this award and a cash prize of Rs 50,000 will be awarded. Youths, who have done commendable or brave work in different fields, must apply online for the award.

Rajesh Dhiman, Director, Sports and Youth Affairs, Punjab, said: “We have decided to hold all such events in Government Universities to promote our culture and provide ample opportunities to attract youngsters through our traditional sports and music.”

Before this, an inter-university competition was organised at the Shivalik Institute of Education and Research, Mohali, in March 2013, Makhan Shah Lubana Bhawan, Chandigarh, in March 2017 and at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, in January 2020.

Dhiman said: “After a decade, the festival has come to a government institution. We will ensure it turns out to be the best till date.”

Hayer said this youth festival was providing a big platform to the youth where they could preserve the ancient heritage of weaving “Croatia”, “Nale”, “Pakhis”, embroidering and making dolls while connecting with art, culture and their rich heritage. They are also showing their talent by participating in arts activities.

While welcoming the guests, Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind thanked the Punjab Government for organising this youth fest at Punjabi University. More than 1,200 students from 13 universities of the state are participating in 39 categories of folklore competitions in the festival.