International meet on 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh

Patiala, February 15
Punjabi University today commenced an international conference dedicated to the 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh and released two books from Bhai Vir Singh’s collection of poems, edited in Gurmukhi and Shahmukhi scripts.
Prof Jasbir Kaur sang his poems while Dr Harjodh Singh, Head, Bhai Vir Singh Chair, discussed life, works and valuable contribution of the world-renown theologian of the Sikh revival movement.
Ravel Singh, Secretary General of International Centre for Sikh Studies, discussed compositions on political and social environment of Bhai Vir’s times.
He said Bhai Vir Singh’s political foresight was remarkable. “He understood the intellectual domination set up by the British government. He identified the set up, built his knowledge system and challenged the intellectual slavery,” he said.
Prof Satinder Singh, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, discussed the intellectual, political and religious environment in Amritsar during Bhai Vir Singh’s times.
University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind and Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua released the books.
Baba Sewa Singh of Khadur Sahib was also present on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day
The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...
Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm
Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...
Tripura Assembly polls: Will Tipra Motha play a kingmaker in triangular contest?
Tribal vote holds the key as regional newbie Tipra Motha dem...
Delhi murder: Accused Sahil erased Nikki Yadav's data, chats; Crime Branch examining CCTV footage to identify routes taken on incident night
The accused knew that his and Nikki Yadav's chat was big evi...
2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar
According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...