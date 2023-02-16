International meet on 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 15

Punjabi University today commenced an international conference dedicated to the 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh and released two books from Bhai Vir Singh’s collection of poems, edited in Gurmukhi and Shahmukhi scripts.

Prof Jasbir Kaur sang his poems while Dr Harjodh Singh, Head, Bhai Vir Singh Chair, discussed life, works and valuable contribution of the world-renown theologian of the Sikh revival movement.

Ravel Singh, Secretary General of International Centre for Sikh Studies, discussed compositions on political and social environment of Bhai Vir’s times.

He said Bhai Vir Singh’s political foresight was remarkable. “He understood the intellectual domination set up by the British government. He identified the set up, built his knowledge system and challenged the intellectual slavery,” he said.

Prof Satinder Singh, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, discussed the intellectual, political and religious environment in Amritsar during Bhai Vir Singh’s times.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind and Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua released the books.

Baba Sewa Singh of Khadur Sahib was also present on the occasion.