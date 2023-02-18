 International meet on works of Bhai Vir Singh ends in Patiala : The Tribune India

International meet on works of Bhai Vir Singh ends in Patiala

International meet on works of Bhai Vir Singh ends in Patiala

Bhai Vir Singh - File photo



Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 17

The Bhai Vir Singh Chair that had been holding an international conference dedicated to the 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh held two sessions today. Bhai Vir Singh’s work and legacy were discussed during the two sessions. Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Scholars discussed the importance of Bhai Vir Singh’s literary works and his influence on literature written in contemporary Punjab and discussed his contribution to Punjabi literature and constructive works for the state.

Sandhwan described the Indian poet as great as Tolstoy and Shakespeare. He said Bhai Vir Singh’s novels, Sundari and Vijay Singh, had a deep impact on him as a child.

Eminent scholar and head, World Punjabi Centre, Balkar Singh, in his speech said literary works of Bhai Vir Singh and Prof Purn Singh complimented Punjabi life, literature and heritage. He said Bhai Vir Singh should be at the centre of Punjabi academia just as Tagore is in Bengali literature.

Eminent thinker Sukhdev Singh Sirsa said the left wing Punjabi secularism had failed to understand the spirituality of Bhai Vir Singh. He said the poet put an intellectual fight against colonialism and posed Sikh knowledge against colonial knowledge. “Bhai Vir Singh wrote in common man’s language. He was so conscious about his subject that he considered knowledge as the proper tool to fight war as he was against the English Empire. He preferred to write in Punjabi instead of writing in Brij language,” Sirsa said.

Prof Amarjit Singh too shared his views and discussed the purpose of literature composed by the poet and said his literature represented the condition of the contemporary people. “Bhai Vir Singh also wrote about the Gurdwara Reform Movement that took place during his time,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Prithvi Shaw 'attack': Chandigarh girl Sapna Gill sent to 4-day police custody

2
Trending

Prithvi Shaw was drunk and 'hit Sapna Gill with a bat', alleges lawyer

3
Nation

George Soros’ assault on Indian democracy will be met with might of its electorate: BJP

4
Nation

What did George Soros says about PM Modi over Adani issue?

5
Diaspora

Left out of husband's will, 83-year-old Sikh widow in UK wins court battle; to get property worth Rs 9.8 crore

6
Ludhiana

Liberian nabbed for raping college mate

7
Nation

Hindenburg report: Supreme Court refuses to accept in sealed cover Centre’s suggestion on panel of experts

8
Nation

Supreme Court refuses to immediately refer Nabam Rebia ruling to 7-judge Bench

9
J & K

Centre bans terror groups Khalistan Tiger Force, J-K Ghaznavi Force; declares Harwinder Rinda as terrorist

10
Nation

10 sensitive installations in 6 states, 1 UT declared out of bounds for general public: MHA

Don't Miss

View All
British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Top News

Bid to ‘target Indian democratic system’, govt ticks off US investor George Soros

Bid to 'target Indian democratic system', govt ticks off US investor George Soros

Biz magnate had said Adani issue could open door to ‘democra...

SC: Won’t accept names given by govt for panel on investors’ safety

SC: Won't accept names given by govt for panel on investors' safety

Bench: Will select experts in transparent manner

Shinde faction gets party name, symbol

Shinde faction gets party name, symbol

Jolt to Uddhav, SC won’t refer pleas to larger Bench for now

Jolt to Uddhav, SC won't refer pleas to larger Bench for now

Will take call: CJI on pleas against Art 370 abrogation

Will take call: CJI on pleas against Art 370 abrogation


Cities

View All

Notorious criminal, accomplice held after hot chase in Amritsar; arms seized

Notorious criminal, accomplice held after hot chase in Amritsar; arms seized

Bank robbery: Amritsar police find clues about miscreants

Three robbers target ASI in Tarn Taran, 1 nabbed

Major Smart City mission projects completed: Amritsar Smart City Limited

Deal strictly with property tax defaulters: Amritsar MC chief

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

PGI Chandigarh under scanner over untreated waste discharge

PGI Chandigarh under scanner over untreated waste discharge

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order allowing Chandigarh to lease out GMSH-16 shop

Won’t cut more trees, Chandigarh tells Punjab and Haryana High Court

Man falls into open drain in Kurali, dies

Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: Supreme Court

Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: Supreme Court

Mayoral poll: Letter proposing fresh date for convening MCD House likely to be sent by Saturday evening, say sources

‘Victory of democracy’: CM Arvind Kejriwal on SC order on Delhi mayoral poll

Man, son shot at over parking dispute in Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

SHO lifts market assn chief from dharna site

SHO lifts market assn chief from dharna site

Man nabbed with 20-gm heroin

Three youths kill friend in Phillaur

Loss of tree cover worries Nurmahal block residents

Ahead of polls, Punjab Minister stresses EWS housing scheme

After soil test report, C&D waste plant may get fresh lease of life

After soil test report, C&D waste plant may get fresh lease of life

2 accomplices of notorious gangster Newton nabbed

Cops meet bank, private security agency officials

Youth hit by train, dies

2 arrested with 63 cases of illicit liquor

Repair of black spots on Patiala roads begins

Repair of black spots on Patiala roads begins

Punjabi University, Patiala, organises webinar on new education policy

National Institute of Sports to host SAI competition

Inter-state gang of car thieves busted in Patiala, 3 held

Three loot Rs 2.5 lakh from gas agency owner at Nabha