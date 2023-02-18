International meet on works of Bhai Vir Singh ends in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 17

The Bhai Vir Singh Chair that had been holding an international conference dedicated to the 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh held two sessions today. Bhai Vir Singh’s work and legacy were discussed during the two sessions. Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Scholars discussed the importance of Bhai Vir Singh’s literary works and his influence on literature written in contemporary Punjab and discussed his contribution to Punjabi literature and constructive works for the state.

Sandhwan described the Indian poet as great as Tolstoy and Shakespeare. He said Bhai Vir Singh’s novels, Sundari and Vijay Singh, had a deep impact on him as a child.

Eminent scholar and head, World Punjabi Centre, Balkar Singh, in his speech said literary works of Bhai Vir Singh and Prof Purn Singh complimented Punjabi life, literature and heritage. He said Bhai Vir Singh should be at the centre of Punjabi academia just as Tagore is in Bengali literature.

Eminent thinker Sukhdev Singh Sirsa said the left wing Punjabi secularism had failed to understand the spirituality of Bhai Vir Singh. He said the poet put an intellectual fight against colonialism and posed Sikh knowledge against colonial knowledge. “Bhai Vir Singh wrote in common man’s language. He was so conscious about his subject that he considered knowledge as the proper tool to fight war as he was against the English Empire. He preferred to write in Punjabi instead of writing in Brij language,” Sirsa said.

Prof Amarjit Singh too shared his views and discussed the purpose of literature composed by the poet and said his literature represented the condition of the contemporary people. “Bhai Vir Singh also wrote about the Gurdwara Reform Movement that took place during his time,” he said.