International Mother Tongue Day celebrated at Punjabi University, Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 22

Punjabi University yesterday celebrated International Mother Tongue Day with special lectures. Events were held under the Giani Lal Singh Memorial Lecture Series. Sahitya Akademi award winner and prominent Punjabi playwright Swaraj Bir shared important points on understanding Punjabi language.

Swaraj Bir said a nation’s cultural heritage, knowledge, science and way of life were embodied in its language. He said writers, scholars, intellectuals, sociologists and scientists should make efforts toward the language to ensure that it was up-to-date with the new world.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind related the language with science and released the new version of the university’s Akhar-2021 software. The university said the software had made a number of processes involving use of Punjabi language easy, including transliteration. The university organised a cultural programme wherein students presented folk dances, songs, puzzles, poems and poster presentations.

