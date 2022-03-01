International webinar held

Tribune News Service

Patiala: The Department of Mathematics, Punjabi University, Patiala organised an international webinar on Intelligent Optimisation Techniques and their real-life applications. University VC Professor Arvind described optimisation as part of human thinking. He emphasised on the importance of optimisation and discussed its development in recent years. He said: “The role of optimisation cannot be underestimated in the field of science, economics and engineering”. TNS

Workshop on data analysis kicks off

Patiala: Punjabi University today started a weeklong workshop on ‘data analysis using SPSS’. University Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind inaugurated the workshop. The university said 52 participants, including international students, were participating in the event. The Vice-Chancellor also inaugurated a ‘corporate solution cell’ initiated by the department to provide free consultation to local/regional small businesses. These businesses were hit hard during the pandemic and would be provided with required inputs from expert faculty of School of Management Studies and other collaborating departments. While elaborating on the cell, she said the School of Management Studies was keen on having industry linkages and this cell was an effort to reach out to the business community of the region.