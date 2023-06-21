International Yoga Day: Health Dept commemorates Yoga Week

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 20

To celebrate the International Yoga Day, the Health Department commemorated Yoga Week at the Civil Hospital here today.

Officers, employees and students of Saraswati Nursing College performed yoga.

Civil Surgeon Dr Davinderjit Kaur said the main objective of the Yoga Week, being celebrated from June 20 to 26, is to take yoga to every house.

She said yoga is an ancient Indian practice, which helps people to concentrate, relieves stress and increases the power to fight diseases. She urged everyone to practice yoga daily as it leads to a long healthy, stress-free, calm, active and drug-free life.