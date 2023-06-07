Interstate drug racket busted in Fatehgarh Sahib, four held

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 6

The district police claimed to have busted an interstate gang involved in drug trade with the arrest of four persons and recovery of Rs 7 lakh in drug money, 2.34 lakh intoxicating tablets and 330 vials, besides a car, from them. Another member of the gang is at large.

Addressing mediapersons, SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal said the team of CIA Sirhind, led by SP (Investigation) Rakesh Kumar, DSP (D) Ramandeep Singh and Inspector and CIA incharge Amarbir Singh, on a specific information nabbed Naveen Kumar, a resident of Harcharan Nagar, Ludhiana, and recovered Rs 7 lakh in cash and intoxicating pills from his possession.

The SSP said during interrogation, he revealed he had come from UP to Ludhiana to work as a labourer, but he went back and started supplying drugs. The SSP said the suspect had been providing intoxicating pills and vials to drug smugglers in Punjab for the past several years.

On his revelation, the police arrested three other suspects to whom he used to supply drugs. They were identified as Tajinder Pal, alias Bawa, and Rajinder Pal, both residents of Moga; and Karnail Singh, alias Kelly, a resident of Patiala district, and recovered more pills, tablets and vials of intoxicants from them.

The SSP said the police were looking for another suspect, Gurpreet Singh, alias Sukhdarshan Singh, a resident of Paharpur at Pasiana in Patiala district.

She said more recoveries and arrests in the case were expected in the coming days.