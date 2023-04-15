‘Intoxicated’ varsity student, outsider taken to hospital

Ravneet Singh
Patiala, April 14
An engineering student of Punjabi University, along with an outsider, was today admitted to Government Rajindra Hospital in an allegedly intoxicated state.
While officials on the campus failed to share much details, doctors confirmed the admission of the youngsters to the hospital.
A doctor said a youngster had been brought to the hospital’s emergency ward around 8 pm. “He was accompanied by security staff from the university. He was in an intoxicated state. We admitted him immediately. He was not in a position to give a statement,” he said.
Another doctor said two individuals had been brought to the hospital, one of them being a university student. “They were accompanied by some campus security staff. One of the youngsters is a resident of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur hostel on the campus,” the doctor said.
Hostel warden Jagjit Chatha and university health officer Dr Regina Maini were not available for comments.
University provost Inderjit Chahal confirmed that two youngsters were admitted to Rajindra Hospital. He failed to share further details on the matter.
Campus insiders meanwhile said it was a case of drug abuse. They said the university’s administrative officials failed to accompany the two and sent only security and medical staff with them.
