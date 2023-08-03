Investiture held at Police DAV

Patiala, August 2
An investiture was held at Police DAV Public School here today.
Students from Class X to XII are given these responsibilities. The ceremony started with the DAV anthem. Head boy, head girl, school prefects, sports captain, house captains, club captains and class monitors were pinned badges and title sashes by Principal Mohit Chug. Head boy Manikaran Singh Gill initiated the pledge while head girl Bhavika presented a vote of thanks.
