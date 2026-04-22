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Home / Patiala / JAC members urge Punjab CM to remove power minister over ‘conflict of interest’ allegations

JAC members urge Punjab CM to remove power minister over ‘conflict of interest’ allegations

The JAC has been agitating against the unilateral decisions taken by PSPCL on the directions of the minister to sell the prime land of the PSPCL/ PSTCL meant for the development of Punjab power sector

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:32 PM Apr 22, 2026 IST
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Employees, engineers and pensioners from across Punjab stage protest to voice their opposition to the proposed sale of Power Department properties in Patiala. File
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The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of engineers, employees and pensioners has urged the Punjab chief minister to remove Power Minister Sanjeev Arora due to a prima facie conflict of interest and ongoing investigation into family-linked land deals.

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Ajaypal Singh Atwal, general secretary, PSEB Engineers Association, said the JAC has written to the CM regarding the sale of PSPCL properties on the pretext of a government scheme, ignoring the serious concern of all the trade unions/associations of the Punjab Power Sector.

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“Further, as per media reports, investigation is being conducted by law enforcement agencies against certain real estate firms, which are directly or indirectly linked to the power minister,” he alleged.

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“This prima facie appears to be a case of conflict of interests as certain reality firms whose deals are being investigated are owned, operated, or managed by those close to the Power Minister. So, this is a clear case of conflict of interest where private interests clash with public duty,” alleged the JAC members.

The JAC has been agitating against the unilateral decisions taken by PSPCL on the directions of the minister to sell the prime land of the PSPCL/ PSTCL meant for the development of Punjab power sector. “The issue of the sale of PSPCL land cannot be left to the discretion of the power minister, whose conduct prima facie appears to involve a conflict of interest,” claimed Atwal.

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JAC urges the chief minister that the Power Department portfolio may be changed to save the image of the government and in the interest of the Punjab power sector. They also expressed concern regarding the degrading power supply scenario in the state. “The maintenance works should have been completed during the winter months and now in the pretext of maintenance, the PSPCL is imposing long power cuts across the state,” said the engineers.

“The ongoing agitation by employees for the last few months against increased political interference and policy reversals, may not be good for the power sector, especially during the coming paddy season,” they concluded.

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