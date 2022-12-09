Jai Inder Kaur celebrates BJP’s win in Gujarat

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 8

BJP state vice-president Jai Inder Kaur celebrated the party’s victory in Gujarat elections along with the party workers in Patiala today.

She said, “This is the victory of the people, the victory of development centric politics as people have completely rejected the freebie politics being played by some political parties.”

She further said, “I want to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, national party president JP Nadda, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and the entire party for this historic mandate.”