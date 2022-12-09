Jai Inder Kaur celebrates BJP’s win in Gujarat

Patiala, December 8
BJP state vice-president Jai Inder Kaur celebrated the party’s victory in Gujarat elections along with the party workers in Patiala today.
She said, “This is the victory of the people, the victory of development centric politics as people have completely rejected the freebie politics being played by some political parties.”
She further said, “I want to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, national party president JP Nadda, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and the entire party for this historic mandate.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP sets record in Gujarat; Congress wrests Himachal
Cong decimated | 13% votes, AAP gets ‘national’ tag
Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal
Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...
Himachal Pradesh elections: Cong secures 43.90 pc vote share, BJP close behind with 43 pc, AAP gets only 1.10 pc
Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...
Hectic lobbying in Himachal Congress, CM hopefuls woo legislators
CLP meeting today, Mallikarjun Kharge to pick CM