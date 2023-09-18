Jai Inder state president of BJP Mahila Morcha

Patiala, September 17
BJP leader Jai Inder Kaur today thanked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command for appointing her as the state president of BJP Mahila Morcha, the women’s wing of the party.
She said, “I am grateful to our high command, especially PM Narendra Modi ji, Party President J.P. Nadda ji, and state president Sunil Jakhar ji, for showing faith in me once again and appointing me as the President of BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha.”
