Jail, ADR Centre inspected

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 8

Manjinder Singh, Member Secretary, Punjab State Legal Services Authority, SAS Nagar, inspected the Central Jail and Alternative Dispute Redressal (ADR) Centre here.

Baljinder Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM)-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), SAS Nagar, and Manni Arora, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Patiala, accompanied Manjinder during the inspection of the Central Jail. Manjinder Singh also interacted with jail inmates and heard their grievances during the visit.

The officers instructed the Jail Superintendent as well as other officers and staff of the jail to redress the grievances of the inmates and pay special attention towards health and medical facilities being provided in the jail. The inmates were also informed about the provision of free legal aid.

Manjinder Singh, along with other officers, also visited the ADR Centre, District Courts Complex, to supervise its working. They inspected the records maintained in the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System.