Jail inmates’ grouses heard, apprised of free legal aid

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 6

Member Secretary, Punjab Legal Services Authority, SAS Nagar, Manjinder Singh, along with Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, SAS Nagar, Baljinder Singh; and Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Patiala, Manni Arora, inspected the Central Jail, Patiala, New District Jail, Nabha, and Open Air Jail, Nabha.

Manjinder Singh interacted with the jail inmates regarding their problems and heard issues being faced by them. He told the jail inmates about the persons who were entitled to free legal aid as per Section 12 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, i.e. a member of SC or ST, a victim of human trafficking or beggar, a woman or a child, a person with disability, a person who is a victim of a mass disaster, ethnic violence, caste atrocity, flood, drought, earthquake or industrial disaster; an industrial worker or someone in custody, and how they can get free legal services.

He said needy persons could contact personally or on phone 0175-2306500 of the District Legal Services Authority, Patiala, to get free legal aid.