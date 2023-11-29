Japkirat, Arvinder shine in inter-house athletics meet

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 28

The Annual inter-house athletics meet concluded at PPS, Nabha, today. Tarsem Chand, PCS, SDM, Nabha was the chief guests for the first session. Davinder Kumar Attri, DSP, Sub-division, Nabha, was the chief guest afor the second session.

Japkirat Singh Brar, Ekamjeet Singh, and Armanpreet Singh were adjudged the best athletes from Sections A, B and C (boys), respectively. Arvinder Kaur and Pravleen Kaur were adjudged the best athletes from Section-A (girls), while Rehmat Kaur and Aashita Singh Thakur were declared the best athletes from Section-B (girls).

The inter-house athletic trophies for junior and senior girls went to Jumna and Sutlej House, respectively. The trophy for the middle and senior categories was secured by Beas House. It is the sixth consecutive year that Beas House has lifted the trophy. The overall championship for boys went to Beas House.

PPS Headmaster DC Sharma congratulated all the winners and expressed gratitude to the dignitaries for gracing the occasion.