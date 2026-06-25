Jasdeep Singh Khanna elected president of Nabha MC

Jasdeep Singh Khanna of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was recently elected as the president of the Nabha Municipal Council (MC). Returning Officer SDM APS Somal said Harpreet Singh was elected as senior vice-president, while Kamal Kumar Raju was elected vice-president of the civic body.

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Interestingly, councillors of the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also extended their support to them. Of the 23 councillors present, 22 supported them. Lone BJP councillor Yadvinder Singh Yadu objected to Jasdeep Singh Khanna’s election as president of the MC. However, he supported the proposed candidates for the posts of senior vice-president and vice-president of the local body.

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According to the official election process, Congress councillor Ashok Garg proposed the name of Jasdeep Singh Khanna for president, while SAD councillor Gursewak Singh seconded the proposal.

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After assuming office, Khanna said his first priority would be to initiate the construction of a gateway on the route associated with the visit of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the 9th Sikh Guru. He further said the long-pending road project near Alohra Gate would be taken up on priority. According to him, an estimate of Rs 85 lakh has already been prepared for the road, and the said proposal would be brought before the council in its first meeting.