DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Patiala / Jasdeep Singh Khanna elected president of Nabha MC

Jasdeep Singh Khanna elected president of Nabha MC

article_Author
Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jasdeep Singh Khanna (second from left) takes charge as president of the Nabha Municipal Council.
Advertisement

Jasdeep Singh Khanna of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was recently elected as the president of the Nabha Municipal Council (MC). Returning Officer SDM APS Somal said Harpreet Singh was elected as senior vice-president, while Kamal Kumar Raju was elected vice-president of the civic body.

Advertisement

Interestingly, councillors of the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also extended their support to them. Of the 23 councillors present, 22 supported them. Lone BJP councillor Yadvinder Singh Yadu objected to Jasdeep Singh Khanna’s election as president of the MC. However, he supported the proposed candidates for the posts of senior vice-president and vice-president of the local body.

Advertisement

According to the official election process, Congress councillor Ashok Garg proposed the name of Jasdeep Singh Khanna for president, while SAD councillor Gursewak Singh seconded the proposal.

Advertisement

After assuming office, Khanna said his first priority would be to initiate the construction of a gateway on the route associated with the visit of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the 9th Sikh Guru. He further said the long-pending road project near Alohra Gate would be taken up on priority. According to him, an estimate of Rs 85 lakh has already been prepared for the road, and the said proposal would be brought before the council in its first meeting.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts