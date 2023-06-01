Jatinder elected president of arhtiya association

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 31

Jatinder Singh was unanimously elected the president of Arhtiya Association of Sirhind Mandi, here today.

MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai and District president of Arhtiya Association Sadhu Ram Bhatmajra also present during the meeting. Tarsem Uppal was elected the vice-president of the association.

Rai said the tenure of the office-bearers of the association would be one year. During the meeting, it was also decided that after the completion of the one-year tenure, the current vice-president Uppal would be promoted as the president of the association.

The MLA said the newly-elected office-bearers would work for the welfare of the commission agents.