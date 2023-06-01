Jatinder elected president of arhtiya association

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 31
Jatinder Singh was unanimously elected the president of Arhtiya Association of Sirhind Mandi, here today.
MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai and District president of Arhtiya Association Sadhu Ram Bhatmajra also present during the meeting. Tarsem Uppal was elected the vice-president of the association.
Rai said the tenure of the office-bearers of the association would be one year. During the meeting, it was also decided that after the completion of the one-year tenure, the current vice-president Uppal would be promoted as the president of the association.
The MLA said the newly-elected office-bearers would work for the welfare of the commission agents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba
The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...
Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR
Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...
Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance
The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...
India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...