Jatinder Garg elected chief of power utility engineers’ association

Jatinder Garg, ASE, PSPCL, Patiala was elected president of the Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB) Engineers Association during an executive meeting held in Patiala on Saturday. He was earlier senior vice-president of association. He will be discharging his duties till the present term of the executive committee expires.

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He was recently transferred out of Patiala due to political pressure and association-related activities. The transfer was widely condemned by engineers. Garg is also active in the joint action committee of power sector engineers, employees and pensioners.

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The executive committee expressed confidence that under his leadership, the association would continue to work with greater unity and determination for the welfare of engineers and the safeguarding of Punjab’s power sector.

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Garg said the state’s power sector was going through a very challenging time and as stakeholders, it was engineers’ primary duty to defend the sector from nefarious elements. “Unity and solidarity among engineers gives strength to the association to fight for the right cause,” he added.