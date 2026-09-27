The legacy of theatre doyen Harpal Tiwana will come alive in Patiala on Sunday evening as the play “Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya O Jamyai Nai” is staged at the Harpal Tiwana Centre of Performing Arts.

The play will bring together three generations of the Tiwana family, with Harpal's grandsons Angad and Yash Harpal featuring in prominent roles alongside their father, Manpal, who is the director of the play.

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Padma Shri awardee Nirmal Rishi will play the lead role in the play.

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For Yash Harpal, the performance marks another step in his pursuit of acting. He hopes to pursue formal training at the Natianal School of Drama just like both his grandparents, Neena and Harpal, who were among the first Punjabi theatre practitioners to graduate from the institution in 1965.

The production is based on a play written by playwright Azghar Wajahat. The story recently reached the screen through Aamir Khan Productions' film "Batwara 1947", based on the same work.

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The play has been technically handled by Vikas Juneja by using technology intelligent lighting and LED projection.

The cast includes many former students of Yadavindra Public School, including Devana Mangla, Gunwant Kaur, Sohrab Sidhu and Fateh, alongside professionals like Sukhwinder Sohi and Vakilla Mann.

Current Yadavindra Public School students are also part of the play, including Sukhpal Singh, head of the Punjabi department at the school.

Set in the backdrop of Partition, the play revolves around the story of a Hindu woman who remains back in Lahore after the division of India. A Muslim family that has migrated from Lucknow moves into her house and is initially reluctant to let her stay. As the story unfolds, she becomes part of the family, challenging religious and social prejudices.

The play explores themes of humanity, communal harmony and the bonds that despite the divisions created by Partition. It also examines the resistance faced when fundamentalist elements attempt to disrupt the relationship that develops between the woman and the family.