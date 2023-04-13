Job fair at SGGS varsity on April 19

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 12

To provide job opportunities to unemployed youth, the District Employment and Business Bureau will be organising a mega employment fair at Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University on April 19.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Anuprita Johal said representatives of private sector companies would participate in the fair. She said various job opportunities would be provided in this mega fair and the unemployed youth of the district can avail of the opportunity to get employment.

The ADC said the job fair would start at 10 am and continue till 2 pm. The registration would be done on the spot and would start at 9 am.

She urged the youth to participate in the employment fair in order to take maximum advantage of it.